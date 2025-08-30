Chelsea set to sign Buonanotte on loan

Chelsea are today expected to complete the signing of Brighton forward Facundo Buonanotte on a season-long loan.

The Argentina international, 20, looked set to join Leeds but is now heading to west London.

He spent last season on loan at Leicester, making 35 appearances for the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho is set to complete a £40m move to Chelsea from Manchester United, Nicolas Jackson is joining Bayern Munich and Christopher Nkunku is leaving for AC Milan.