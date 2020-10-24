Man Utd v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea earned a point thanks to a battling 0-0 draw against Manchester United. Here’s how we rated each Blues player at Old Trafford.

Edoaurd Mendy: 8

The new number one made several excellent saves and looked confident in his shot stopping, but he was lucky to get away with one sloppy moment when he almost knocked the ball into his own net. A save in injury-time from Marcus Rashford was superb.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

The Spaniard is ideally suited to playing in a back three, should have had penalty when hauled down by Harry Maguire and was solid throughout and impressed when Chelsea were under pressure towards the end.

Thiago Silva: 8

Silva was composed and always in control playing centrally in a back three with pace all around him.

Kurt Zouma: 7

He also looked happier having the safety net and experience of Silva to rely on.

Rhys James: 8

Yet again, the England international shone, regularly getting forward and putting in numerous excellent crosses and also fulfilling his defensive duties.

Jorginho: 6

The Italy international was unable to dictate the pace as he sometimes can and was fortunate to get away with an attempt to be too clever with the ball in the first half which led to Rashford almost scoring.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Typically industrious and effective at both ends of the pitch, Kante’s work-rate and energy was vital to the team shape.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Like James, he was influential at both ends and almost got on the end of a teasing cross by his fellow wing-back in the second half.

Kai Havertz: 6

Graceful and elegant as ever, but Havertz was rushed out of possession by a United side who were clearly mindful of the damage he can do given time and space.

Timo Werner: 6

Werner was a threat throughout but things didn’t quite fall for him and he was starved of chances

Christian Pulisic: 7

He was in decent form, running at pace and causing panic in the home defence and was unlucky not to score with a deflected shot after winning possession before the break.

Mason Mount: 6

A steady 20 minutes from Mount which helped ensure a point.

Mason Mount: 6

Held the ball up well enough and like Mount played his part in earning a draw.

See also: Chelsea stand firm to take point at Man Utd







