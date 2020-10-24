Chelsea stand firm to take point at Man Utd

Man Utd 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea’s improved defending continued as they picked up a point at Old Trafford.

Edouard Mendy was the busier keeper, producing first-half saves to deny Marcus Rashford and former Chelsea man Juan Mata.







But the visitors ought to have been awarded a penalty when Cesar Azpilicueta was pulled down by Harry Maguire.

The Blues have often been vulnerable defensively under Frank Lampard but they again looked more solid at the back.

And Mendy delivered when called upon – including when he dived to his left to push away a late strike from Rashford.

See also: Man Utd v Chelsea player ratings







