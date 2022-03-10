Chelsea owner Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

It comes as part of a financial crackdown on wealthy Russians following the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is one of seven Russian oligarchs to be sanctioned.







He announced last week that he is looking to sell Chelsea after almost 20 years at the helm.

The sanctions will come into force before the proposed sale of the club is able to take place.

Abramovich will have all his UK assets frozen and face a travel ban.

The measures imposed mean the sale of Chelsea is effectively on hold, that tickets cannot be sold for home matches (season-ticket holders can attend matches, as can fans who purchased tickets before 10 March) and that the merchandise shop at Stamford Bridge will be closed.







