Norwich v Chelsea player ratings
Chelsea put aside the club’s off-the-pitch issues to cement their position in third place. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-1 win at Norwich.
Edouard Mendy: 7
Produced a couple of routine saves on the rare occasions he was called upon.
Trevoh Chalobah: 7
Gave away a penalty with a second-half handball but his overall performance was very decent – and he set Chelsea on their way with an early opening goal.
Thiago Silva: 7
One slip-up in the first half aside, Silva was typically calm and composed at the back and also showed his class when the going got tough in the second half.
Andreas Christensen: 6
Solid enough, but didn’t look totally comfortable on the left of the back three and had a difficult spell in the second half as Norwich had some joy on that side.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 7
Defended well, giving as good as he got up against Brandon Williams on the flank, before being withdrawn at half-time because he felt ill.
Mateo Kovacic: 7
Did well in midfield and went close with a first-half strike which shaved the outside of the post. Also played a lovely ball to set up a chance for Mason Mount.
Jorginho: 6
Not in great form at the moment. Norwich played around him with ease at times and he was slow to react on a number of occasions.
Saul Niguez: 6
Played on the left and was comfortable in the first half but was given some problems in the second as Norwich pushed forward.
Mason Mount: 8
Took his goal superbly and was a constant problem for the home defence. Also delivered the corner for Chalobah’s goal.
Kai Havertz: 8
Continues to impress – and show why Romelu Lukaku has been on the bench. Havertz set up Mount’s goal and sealed with with an emphatic finish in the final minute.
Timo Werner: 6
Worked hard up front but will be disappointed not to have scored – or even really threatened to have scored – against such a vulnerable Norwich defence.
Ruben Lofus-Cheek: 7
Did well on the right after replacing Azpilicueta.