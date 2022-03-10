Norwich v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea put aside the club’s off-the-pitch issues to cement their position in third place. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-1 win at Norwich.









Edouard Mendy: 7

Produced a couple of routine saves on the rare occasions he was called upon.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Gave away a penalty with a second-half handball but his overall performance was very decent – and he set Chelsea on their way with an early opening goal.

Thiago Silva: 7

One slip-up in the first half aside, Silva was typically calm and composed at the back and also showed his class when the going got tough in the second half.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Solid enough, but didn’t look totally comfortable on the left of the back three and had a difficult spell in the second half as Norwich had some joy on that side.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Defended well, giving as good as he got up against Brandon Williams on the flank, before being withdrawn at half-time because he felt ill.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Did well in midfield and went close with a first-half strike which shaved the outside of the post. Also played a lovely ball to set up a chance for Mason Mount.

Jorginho: 6

Not in great form at the moment. Norwich played around him with ease at times and he was slow to react on a number of occasions.

Saul Niguez: 6

Played on the left and was comfortable in the first half but was given some problems in the second as Norwich pushed forward.

Mason Mount: 8

Took his goal superbly and was a constant problem for the home defence. Also delivered the corner for Chalobah’s goal.

Kai Havertz: 8

Continues to impress – and show why Romelu Lukaku has been on the bench. Havertz set up Mount’s goal and sealed with with an emphatic finish in the final minute.

Timo Werner: 6

Worked hard up front but will be disappointed not to have scored – or even really threatened to have scored – against such a vulnerable Norwich defence.

Ruben Lofus-Cheek: 7

Did well on the right after replacing Azpilicueta.







