Moses joins Spartak Moscow on loan with view to permanent move

Spartak Moscow have completed the signing of Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea.

Moses, 29, has joined the Russian outfit on a season-long deal with a view to a permanent move.







He was part of Chelsea’s Premier League-winning squad of 2017 under Antonio Conte.

But has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge for some time and is not in current boss Frank Lampard’s plans.

He ended last season on loan at Inter Milan under Conte but a proposed permanent move to the San Siro did not materialise.







