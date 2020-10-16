Lampard: Rudiger has role to play at Chelsea



Frank Lampard says the door to Chelsea’s first team isn’t closed for Toni Rudiger after the defender’s move to AC Milan failed to materialise.

Rudiger has not featured in Lampard’s last four matchday squads following the arrival of Thiago Silva and discussions took place with Milan earlier this month about a loan move back to Serie A, where he played for Roma before joining the Blues in 2017.







The 27-year-old played three times for Germany last week and Lampard said he is still an important part of his squad.

“Every player can play their way into the starting 11 or the squad, that is in every player’s hands,” Lampard said.

“That is is how I try and work here. The things I do are always for the best to the team and the best of the club and we want to get results every week.

“The beauty of the window being shut is that we can get to work and know what the squad is.

“Everyone knows they can contribute and we need them and want to rely on them given the amount of games we play and Toni is the same as every player.”

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech are in Chelsea’s squad for Saturday’s game against Southampton.