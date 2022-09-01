Chelsea looking to finalise signing of Aubameyang

Chelsea are looking to complete the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona with Marcos Alonso heading in the opposite direction in a part-exchange deal.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal captain is ready to return to London after talks between the clubs progressed, with personal terms already agreed with the striker ahead of the 11pm (BST) deadline on Thursday.







Aubameyang is recovering from a broken jaw sustained in a robbery at his home in Barcelona which will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks.

Alonso, 31, has played over 150 games for Chelsea since moving to the club from Fiorentina in 2016.







