Baba set to return to Reading on loan

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is set to return to Reading on a second season-long loan.

The Ghana international left-back, who joined the Blues for £21m from German side Ausberg in 2015, has not kicked a ball for the club since 2016 and will embark on a sixth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge when he returns to Berkshire, where he played 29 games for the Royals last season.







“We’re just waiting on a few documents from Chelsea so I am hoping by Wednesday morning he will be training which will be great,” said Reading boss Paul Ince after his side’s 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

“Getting Baba in will be great – I know him, the players know him, he’s a great guy and we know what he’s about.

“It has been a long process and I’ve had agents galore throwing left-backs at me. but I said I needed to wait.

“The problem with Chelsea is that they were waiting to see if clubs were signing their players.”







