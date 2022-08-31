Fofana completes move to Chelsea for £75m

Chelsea have completed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for £75m.

The 21-year-old has signed a seven-year contract with the club and the deal is made up of an initial fee of £70m plus £5m in add-ons.

“The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy,” Fofana told the club website.

‘I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything.”

Fofana has made 37 appearances in the Premier League since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 but missed much of last season with a fractured fibula.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.

“We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.”







