Chelsea ‘drained and exhausted’, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea looked jaded in their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The Blues, back from winning the World Club Cup in Abu Dhabi, were below their best on their return to Premier League action.

But Hakim Ziyech’s late goal at Selhurst Park gave them the points.







Boss Tuchel said: “We came from a 30-degree temperature difference, we have six players with a cold from the AC in the plane, we have jet-lag from Abu Dhabi and no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of temperature and the time difference.

“Personally I did not over-expect today performance-wise. We look a bit drained. We look a bit exhausted. You can see we’re trying hard.

“But it’s very important to win and to have a clean sheet.”

Romelu Lukaku continues to struggle for form – the striker touched the ball just seven times.

Asked what that said about Lukaku and the team, Tuchel said: “I’m not so sure if I have a good answer. I don’t know what it says.

“It says he was obviously not involved and could not make a point today. I am not sure if it says much about us in general.”







