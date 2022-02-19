Crystal Palace v Chelsea player ratings

Hakim Ziyech’s late goal gave Chelsea victory at Crystal Palace. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Had very little to do against a Palace side that failed to register a single effort on target.

Andreas Christensen: 5

An uncomfortable afternoon for the Dane, who was asked to fill in on the right because of Chelsea’s injury problems. Struggled on the ball and was given problems by Wilfried Zaha.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Solid at the back and typically ambitious going forward, going close with a cracking long-range strike in the first half.

Thiago Silva: 7

Showed his class and experience by coasting through the game despite a change in formation which might in theory have left the veteran defender more vulnerable to being left one-versus-one.

Jorginho: 6

Influential in spells but didn’t have it all his own way against Palace’s determined midfield.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Lively throughout – but missed a great chance to score in the first half.

Christian Pulisic: 5

Failed to take his chance to impress. Gave the ball away on occasions and missed a chance after being set up by Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Played well and his recent form is a definite positive. He had a goal disallowed because Romelu Lukaku was offside, set up Pulisic’s chance and won the points for Chelsea by scoring with a superb volley.

Kai Havertz: 5

Deployed on the left-hand side, the German was unable to make much of an impact.

Romelu Lukaku: 4

Oh dear. Touched the ball just seven times in a totally anonymous display in which he posed no goal threat at all. The service to him wasn’t great, but Lukaku really needs to do more to create openings for himself.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Did well after coming on. Created the opening which led to Ziyech having a goal disallowed.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Set up the goal with a cross to Ziyech.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Less influential after coming on, but covered plenty of ground and looked sharp.







