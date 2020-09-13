Chelsea star Christian Pulisic can become one the best players in the world, according to former Blues winger Pat Nevin.

Boss Frank Lampard has spent big on attacking talent in the summer transfer market, bringing in Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.







But Nevin said Pulisic must not be forgotten when Lampard’s vast array of attacking options are discussed.

“People miss out Pulisic because he has been there a while, but he needs to be included as well,” Nevin told West London Sport.

“He is 21 and just a kid. He is already, clearly, lightning quick, but seems to be able to have control of everything.

“He wants to go and create but he is also desperate to get into the box. He can be one of the best players in the world.”

The American shone in his first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring nine goals in 19 Premier League starts and impressing with his dribbling ability.

Chelsea boss’ multitude of options

Nevin says the versatility of Chelsea’s forward line is a mouthwatering prospect.

“If you asked these players their favourite positions, I don’t think they could tell you because they are so comfortable in all of them,” he said.

“What Chelsea fans want to know is who’s going to start and who is going to play where?

“Where do you fit Ziyech in? Does he play on the left and you ask Pulisic to play as a 10?

“But you could also do it the other way around. They all do different things in all different positions and it gives Frank a multitude of options.

“But on top of that, he also has Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It’s a really exciting time.”







