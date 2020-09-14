Lampard responds to Liverpool boss Klopp’s criticism of Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said he was amused rather than angered by Jurgen’s Klopp’s suggestion that Chelsea’s are trying to buy their way back into Premier League title contention.

But the sale of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata recouped most, if not all, of that total, while the transfer ban meant Chelsea were unable to spend at all last summer.

In a clear message to his Chelsea counterpart, Liverpool manager Klopp, whose side romped to the title last season, said Liverpool said their spending power could not change overnight so they could “behave like Chelsea”.

Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live: “For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is because they are owned by countries, owned by oligarchs.”

Lampard, whose side begin their Premier League season away against Brighton on Monday night, refused to rise to the German’s comments, but pointed out that Klopp had to build Liverpool’s success.

“I was less annoyed with it, I found it more, slightly amusing,” said Lampard who had a touchline row with Klopp when the sides met at Anfield towards the end of last season.

“Liverpool have done it, and they’ve done it over a period of time. What we’ve done is come off the back of a ban and tried to address the situation.

“You can go through the Liverpool players; Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Salah, incredible players, that came at a very high price.

“It’s a fantastic story of a club over four-and-a-half, five years, that Jurgen Klopp’s been there that have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level.

“We know Liverpool have spent at a high level, we know they have an incredible coach, we know they have incredible players.

“The really smart thing they have done is believe in their coach and system for a number of years. It’s a great story, but it’s story that has seen money spent on players.

