Gilmour set to complete Norwich loan move

Chelsea and Norwich City appear to be on the verge of finalising a loan move for Billy Gilmour.

Several other clubs have indicated that they are interested in the Scotland midfielder.







But newly-promoted Norwich recently made an approach for Gilmour and a deal now seems to be in place.

Gilmour’s 10-day quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 is due to end on Thursday.

He is then expected to undergo a medical and complete a season-long move to Carrow Road.

Gilmour, 20, has made 22 first-team appearances for Chelsea.







