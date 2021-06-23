Chelsea and Norwich enter talks over Gilmour loan deal

Chelsea have opened talks with Norwich City over a possible loan move for Billy Gilmour.

Several other clubs have indicated that they are interested in the Scotland midfielder.







Norwich, recently promoted to the Premier League, have made an approach and begun discussions about a potential season-long deal.

Gilmour, 20, has made 22 first-team appearances for Chelsea and has impressed when given chances to play.

But he faces major competition for a place in the Blues side and boss Thomas Tuchel is set to allow him to spend next season elsewhere.







