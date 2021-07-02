Gilmour completes loan move to Norwich

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has completed a loan move to Norwich City.

Several other clubs were interested in the Scotland midfielder.







But newly-promoted Norwich recently made an approach for Gilmour and a season-long deal has been agreed.

Gilmour, 20, has made 22 first-team appearances for Chelsea.

He told Norwich’s website: “I’m very excited to be here. I can’t wait for the season ahead.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League.”







