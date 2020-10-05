Bakayoko’s loan move confirmed by Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Napoli on a season-long loan deal, Chelsea have confirmed.

It is the third time the French midfielder, who joined the Blues in 2017, has been farmed out on loan, having spent the 2018/19 season at AC Milan and the 2019/20 campaign at former club Monaco.







Bakayoko was signed by Antonio Conte in £40m deal but has not been involved under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard over the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old played under Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso during his spell at Milan.

Chelsea have made numerous attempts to offload him this summer and have now managed to do so.







