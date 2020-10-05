Chelsea defender Tomori rejects West Ham move

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has backed out of a loan move to West Ham.

A deal was agreed between the two clubs and the Hammers were ready to pay a significant loan fee for the centre-back.







However, Tomori decided against the move and stayed at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger also stayed put despite interest from AC Milan.

Both Rudiger and Tomori face major competition for a place and have slipped down the pecking order following Chelsea’s recent signing of Thiago Silva.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, decided to make a loan move and a deal was agreed for the midfielder to join Fulham.








