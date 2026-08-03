Chelsea are right to change direction and sign Henderson and Welbeck

The signings of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson fly in the face of everything Chelsea’s owners have peddled so far.

The duo have a combined age of 71 – a total age more likely to have seen four new faces arriving at Stamford Bridge in recent times. The recruitment has suddenly gone from one extreme to the other under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, and the natural, immediate response is one of some bewilderment.

But while signing such an ageing pair has baffled many – and irritated many more – it makes a great deal of sense and is perhaps long overdue.

A balanced transfer window

Bringing in former Liverpool and, more recently, Brentford, midfielder Henderson would have undoubtedly been a bigger issue had it not been for an already decent summer of incoming transfer activity.

Marco Palestra, Maxence Lacroix and the statement signing of Morgan Rogers feel like a real show of intent, and with the addition of long-since signed Geovany Quenda, and the return of several key players from season-ruining injuries last time out, the strength in depth looks formidable.

What the team was missing in bucketloads last term was nous, discipline, leadership and – above all – calmness when things started to go wrong or even got slightly testy. Which they regularly did.

Henderson brings all of those attributes and, seeing as his role will not be as regular starter, there’s no need for alarm.

Welbeck – back-up and beyond



Similarly, Welbeck’s longevity at the top level offers all the same attributes – and more.

Crucially, he brings a genuine option as a starter, either on his own or alongside Joao Pedro – and also as a replacement for the Brazilian.

Chelsea’s total lack of quality in reserve meant the burden on Joao was immense and at times overwhelming.

Welbeck had a brilliant season for Brighton, scoring 13 goals in 26 league starts and 11 substitute appearances. The former Manchester United, Arsenal and England forward has managed 51 goals in 135 starts across all competitions for the Seagulls since joining in October 2020.

Chelsea’s attacking options from the bench were pitiful and the drop-off in quality is huge.

Liam Delap and Marc Guiu are simply not good enough now – and maybe never.

Welbeck has great versatility and can play in a way that will get the best out of Palmer, Estavao, Rogers, Palmer and co. Joao’s strength is not as a focal point. Wellbeck brings that option.

Not-so-hectic schedule

Getting the best out of the array of Chelsea’s attacking talent and supporting Joao is something that Xabi Alonso has been eager to address, and he has shown his intentions with the signings.

The prospect of seeing a fit-again and fully rested Palmer and Estavo back together – and supplying Joao – is a mouthwatering prospect. And their chances of staying healthy are greatly improved by the fact they were not involved in the World Cup.

Plus, Levi Colwill is back, rested and looking sharp, Reece James has more cover and may well benefit from Alonso’s tactics either in a defensive role or as a holding midfielder. Add to the mix that there is no European football, and managing a big squad through three domestic competitions should be a relative doddle.

We need to talk about Big Bob

The goalkeeper situation, though, remains a huge problem, with Robert Sanchez an ongoing worry.

But the owners seem intent on following through on the notion that the Spaniard is good enough to keep the role warm for Mike Penders.

There is no hiding from the fact Sanchez has been a liability for much of his Blues career. His confidence is brittle and a glaring error is never too far away.

And it’s his kicking and the fact that successive managers have inexplicably insisted on making him play that prompts almost all of the issues.

In Sanchez’s defence, he looks like a different goalkeeper when he is told to limit his ball-playing; he has the size, presence and makes some incredible saves.

If his instructions are to just lump it forward if in any doubt, his confidence returns and he cuts out many of the errors that have plagued him during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The best solution is to sign someone in his place, as he is not of the required class to play in a team with title-winning ambitions. But if he can play to his peak, then perhaps he might be an acceptable stop-gap for half a season, or even a full season.

The one that got away?

The older head that surely made the most sense was John Stones, the leader and world-class ball-playing centre-back Chelsea have been missing since Thiago Silva left the club.

No top team can do without a player capable of bringing the ball out of defence.

Colwill instantly plugged that gap when he returned from injury towards the end of the season. He needs to show he can fill the (substantial) void.