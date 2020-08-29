Brighton v Chelsea friendly: team news and how to watch the game

Chelsea will gear up for the new Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly at Brighton this afternoon.

There are likely to be debuts for new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and a number of youngsters are likely to be involved in the game at the Amex Stadium.







How to watch the Brighton v Chelsea friendly

The game kicks off at 3pm and is being streamed on the Chelsea website and the club’s downloadable app, the 5th Stand.

As part of the government-led pilot scheme to allow crowds back into sporting events following the coronavirus outbreak, 2500 tickets have been made available for home fans.

Chelsea supporters, however, will be unable to attend.

Team news

Although Werner and Ziyech might well get their first outings since joining Chelsea, fellow new arrivals Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva are unlikely to feature.

There could be a chance to impress though for Ethan Ampadu, who is back at Chelsea after his spell out on loan.

Boss Frank Lampard is also expected to look at several youngsters.

Werner ‘excited’ ahead of Chelsea debut

Werner is looking forward to getting his Chelsea career started following his big-money move from RB Leipzig.

Lampard has been keen to boost his attacking options for the coming season.

And he has emphatically done so with the signings of Werner and Ziyech, with attempts to buy Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen ongoing.

Werner told Chelsea’s website: “I’m very excited. I can’t wait!

“I was training on my own for a while when I first signed, but I’ve been working with the whole team over the past week or so and it’s been great.

“It was strange at first because you just want to work hard, meet all the team and get straight to it on the training field but I had to be patient.

“I’m very happy that the league starts in two weeks and I’m excited to test myself in the Premier League.

“I also can’t wait for the friendly game against Brighton, to finally get out there wearing the blue shirt.”







