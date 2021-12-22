Brentford v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory over Brentford. Here’s how we rated the players.







Brentford

Alvaro Fernandez: 6

Alert to keep out a potential own goal off a Rico Henry deflection when he got down low to his left to claw the ball away from the line. Conceded a late penalty for Chelsea’s second goal having been given no chance for their first when Pontus Jansson scored an own goal.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Steady display albeit against an inexperienced Chelsea attack, but was guilty of letting youngster Harvey Vale to ghost past him only for the teenager to head straight at Fernandez.

Pontus Jansson: 5

Scored a disastrous own goal 10 minutes from time when he inexplicably fired Reece James’ cross into the net despite not being under any pressure. Then allowed Christian Pulisic to drift in front of him, forcing Fernandez to bring the American down.

Mads Bech Sorensen: 6

Did well in his first appearance since the opening day of the season, but will be disappointed with the way N’Golo Kante eased past him to pick out James for the Chelsea opener.

Sergi Canos: 5

His defensive deficiencies were exposed on more than one occasion by Marcos Alonso, who caused him plenty of problems whenever he got forward. Offered little threat in attack.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Solid display from the German, who put in a decent shift in midfield before being replaced in the second half by Frank Onyeka.

Rico Henry: 8

A constant threat down the Chelsea right and tormented debutant Xavier Simons in the first half. Delivered two perfect crosses into the box that were spurned by poor headers and was unlucky not to score after a brilliant run and shot that was parried by Kepa. Taken off by Thomas Frank 20 minutes from time due to a tight hamstring.

Shandon Baptiste: 6

Made some eye-catching bursts from midfield and competed well against Saul and Ross Barkley before being withdrawn in the second half.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Overshadowed by the excellent Mateo Kovacic in the first half and missed a glorious chance to score when he headed weakly at Kepa after being picked out by Henry. Delivered a peach of pass to find the advancing Henry before half-time but was otherwise quiet.

Yoane Wissa: 5

Should have opened the scoring early in the first half after being found unmarked in the box by Henry but headed weakly at Kepa. Substituted for Ivan Toney in the second half having made little impact against a well drilled Chelsea defence.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

His pace was a threat when Brentford went more direct, but the Frenchman was well marshalled by the excellent Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr.

Marcus Forss: 6

Surprisingly started on the bench despite being the top scorer in the competition. Could have been awarded a penalty when he went down in the box under a Alonso challenge, but did little else after coming on in the second half.

Saman Ghoddos: 6

Replaced Henry 20 minutes from time and immediately reduced Brentford’s attacking threat down the Chelsea right.

Ivan Toney: 6

Introduced midway through the second half but the Brentford talisman was well contained by Chalobah and offered little threat up top.

Frank Onyeka: 6

Neat and tidy when he came on, but unable to stop Chelsea’s midfield dominating after Jorginho and Kante were introduced.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Another impressive outing for the back-up keeper, who produced a number of important saves before Chelsea got their goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Did well going forward, delivering a couple of fine crosses and sending an effort over the bar. Had some defensive problems though as Henry had plenty of joy on Brentford’s left in the first half.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Continues to impress. Solid and composed at the back for Chelsea.

Malang Sarr: 7

Showed signs of his potential but wasn’t tested too much as Brentford’s threat mostly came on the opposite side.

Xavier Simons: 5

A tough debut for the youngster, who struggled up against Henry on the flank. Had an effort on goal but shot straight at Fernandez.

Saul Niguez: 7

Good. There were real signs Saul is finding his feet in English football as he managed to hold his own in midfield against the determined Bees and showed a nice range of passing.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

A welcome return for Kovacic, who gave a classy performance in the first half before being withdrawn at the interval.

Marcos Alonso: 8

An excellent performance from Alonso, who had too much for Canos down the left-hand side and was able to break forward at will, creating several openings for this team.

Ross Barkley: 5

Poor. A performance blighted by over-hit passes and losing possession – and he missed a couple of decent chances.

Harvey Vale: 7

Did well on his debut. The young forward has quick feet, good movement and gave Pinnock problems. Missed a great chance to score though when, unmarked, he headed Azpilicueta’s cross straight at Fernandez.

Jude Soonsup-Bell: 6

Comfortable on the ball, showing some promise on his debut. But didn’t make much of an impact before being substituted at half-time.

Jorginho: 8

Introduced at half-time and helped turn the game in Chelsea’s favour. Pulled the strings in midfield and showed his trademark composure from the spot to seal the win with a late penalty.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Also brought on at the interval, Pulisic didn’t do a great deal before winning the penalty by drawing a foul from Fernandez.

N’Golo Kante: 7

A great cameo from Kante, who took control of the game immediately after coming on in the second half and then helped create the all-important opening goal by evading two challenges near the edge of the box before finding Reece James, whose low cross was turned in by Jansson.

Mason Mount: 7

Also made an impact after coming on, threading through a pass for Pulisic which led to the penalty.

Reece James: 7

Another Chelsea substitute who helped turn the tie the Blues’ way.







