Brentford defender Goode doubtful for Brighton game

Brentford defender Charlie Goode could miss the Bees’ Boxing Day clash with Brighton after suffering a hamstring injury that ruled him out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat by Chelsea.

Goode was replaced by Mads Bech Sorensen, who made his first appearance since the opening day of the season, against the Blues and produced a solid display in the 2-0 loss.









However, Rico Henry, who impressed against the European champions, should be fit to face the Seagulls after being taken off as a precaution by Thomas Frank due to a tight hamstring.

“It was a minor thing but I didn’t want to take any chances with him being a key player for us but he should be fine for Brighton,” Frank said.

“Unfortunately Charlie got a hamstring injury which we will have to see how serious it is.”







