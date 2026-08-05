Alonso plays down absence of Chelsea duo

Xabi Alonso played down the absence of Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill from Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Juventus.

Both players featured for the Blues in the previous two tour games, each playing 30 minutes against Western Sydney Wanderers and 80 against Tottenham.

The manager said both players had some “discomfort” because of “contact injuries” so were left out of Wednesday’s match against the Italian Serie A side, who won the game in Hong Kong 1-0.

“It’s not a big thing, but we want to be cautious because there’s no point in risking anything,” Alonso explained.

“We’ll go step by step, day by day.”

Mykhailo Mudryk returned to action for Chelsea after a 20-month absence.

He came on as a late substitute – his first appearance in a competitive match since September 2024.

Provisionally suspended after returning an “adverse finding” for the banned substance meldonium, Mudryk was cleared to play again last week after resolving his case with the Football Association.

“It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back,” Alonso said.

“When I told him he could play 10 or 15 minutes, he was thrilled.

“It was more than a football decision. It was a human decision and an emotional decision to give him this boost, to feel the great support that he got, and the great reception when he came on the pitch.

“It was great. I’m really pleased for him.”