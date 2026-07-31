Chelsea’s Mudryk free to return to action after ban appeal

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is eligible to return to action immediately after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially upheld his appeal against a four-year ban for doping.

A statement from the club shared on Friday confirmed a resolution has been reached between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the FA over an anti-doping violation.

Ukraine international Mudryk, 25, has not played a competitive match since November 2024, having been provisionally suspended by the FA after returning an ‘adverse finding’ for meldonium, a banned substance.

His test showed ‘a low concentration’ of the cardiovascular medication.

He was handed the maximum four-year ban by the FA but appealed against the decision to CAS, which has now ruled he can return to competition ‘with immediate effect’ after he accepted breaking anti-doping rules and agreed to a suspension equal to the time already served.

In a statement, the FA confirmed that the concentration in Mudryk’s test would not have been reported as positive today, or resulted in a violation, following WADA revisions.

Mudryk is now expected to join the Chelsea squad for pre-season.

“From the outset, this has been an extremely difficult period for Misha, both professionally and personally, and we are pleased that the matter has now reached a conclusion which allows him to return to football with immediate effect,” Chelsea’s statement read.

“We have always supported Misha throughout this process while fully respecting the integrity of the anti-doping system and the legal process.

“We welcome the acknowledgement that advances in the applicable scientific reporting standards for more reliable testing mean that, had Misha’s sample been analysed under today’s technical requirements, it would not have been reported as a positive test and no anti-doping rule violation would have resulted.

“That is an important part of the context surrounding the agreed resolution and allows everyone involved to move forward.

“Misha has consistently maintained that he never knowingly or intentionally used a prohibited substance and did not know how traces of the substance entered his system.

“Throughout this process he has conducted himself professionally and with resilience during what has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging periods of his career.

“We know how much this opportunity to return means to him. Our focus now is on supporting Misha’s reintegration into the squad and helping him resume his career.”

Mudryk shared his own statement on Instagram, reacting to the decision.

“After a long battle, the four-year ban that was imposed on me has been rescinded and I am free to resume my career with immediate effect,” he wrote.

“I am grateful that this process has reached a conclusion, that I have been cleared to return to football and that I can now look ahead to my future. This has been the most difficult period of my career.

“As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance. My commitment to competing fairly and representing my club and country with professionalism and integrity has always been important to me.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for their support and belief throughout this period. I also want to express my deep gratitude to everyone at Chelsea FC, my teammates and the Chelsea supporters who have been with me throughout.

“I would also like to thank my legal team and others who assisted for their tireless work on my case. My focus now is on returning to football, working hard every day, and making a positive contribution on the pitch.

“Thank you to everyone who continued to believe in me. I look forward to the next chapter of my career.”