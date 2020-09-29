Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea suffered a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of London rivals Tottenham. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 5-4 penalty shootout defeat after a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Edouard Mendy: 6

The Senegal international keeper made a couple of decent saves and looked positive and confident dealing with crosses. But it wouldn’t be a Chelsea game under Frank Lampard without a jittery moment, which came when the new signing fumbled a simple high ball but got away with it. Kepa has not been so fortunate when he has made his mistakes. He didn’t get anywhere near any of the penalties.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

The Spaniard saw plenty of the ball and was a key contributor as Chelsea dominated the first half. Set up Timo Werner’s goal.

Fikayo Tomori: 7

He was dominant, as was the team, in the first half, and stood up to more thorough examination after the interval.

Kurt Zouma: 6

Impressed for the most part and used his pace to good effect when tested.

Ben Chilwell: 7

A more than respectable full debut for the England left-back, who lasted 65 minutes but was starting to look a little jaded after a busy, assured display. Chilwell was calm, showing good pace and awareness in both defence and attack.

Jorginho: 6

A quietly efficient contribution by Jorginho who was crucial to Chelsea seizing control from the outset, but was unable to keep his side on top against Tottenham’s high press in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

The Croatian was orderly and exact in possession and linked beautifully in the first period but, like Jorginho, was much less effective thereafter.

Mason Mount: 7

Mount was a standout performer once again. He was full of industry and matched that with quality on the ball. He continues to be Chelsea’s best midfielder and he certainly didn’t deserve to be the man who ultimately shouldered the blame for the loss.

Callum-Hudson-Odoi: 8

A mature and responsible performance mixed with the flair and raw talent he has shown on occasion. The 19-year-old superbly laid on Werner’s first-half goal, should have scored with a strike before that and was heavily involved and dangerous throughout, a result of his confidence growing following his vital contribution to the fightback against West Brom.

Timo Werner: 7

The German’s first Chelsea goal was a beauty, controlling the ball instantly and fizzing a low shot into the bottom corner with the minimum of fuss from the edge of the area. He was otherwise slightly quieter than on previous appearances but almost added a second with another rasping strike that was well saved by Hugo Lloris.

Olivier Giroud: 6

Typically elegant and cultured, Giroud led the line well for 75 minutes without getting a chance to show his finishing ability.

Emerson: 5

Chilwell’s replacement was guilty of not sensing the danger for Tottenham’s equaliser when he failed to get back in front of Erik Lamela.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Brought on after 70 minutes to offer some much-needed protection with Chelsea struggling to retain the ball against a vastly improved Spurs, Kante helped bring back more a bit more control, but could not help the Blues see out the result.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Abraham only had 15 minutes and had little chance to show what he can do until taking his penalty with great composure in the shootout.







