Tottenham 1 Chelsea 1 19' Werner 83' Lamela

Tottenham won 5-4 on penalties

Chelsea missed out on the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after losing to Tottenham on penalties.

Timo Werner’s first Blues goal put them ahead, but Erik Lamela hauled Spurs level.







And Mason Mount hit the post with the final kick of the subsequent shoot-out.

Werner opened the scoring with an emphatic strike.

After stepping away from an over-committed challenge from Sergio Reguilon on the right, Cesar Azpilicueta laid the ball across the edge of the penalty area towards the German, who fired home.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made his Chelsea debut and Ben Chilwell his first Blues start.

Mendy produced a good save when called upon in the 35th minute, using his foot to stop Lamela’s shot.

He also did well to keep out an effort from Reguilon, who later missed the target with a header.

However, the new signing was unable to keep out any of Spurs’ five penalties.

Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi both had chances to double Chelsea’s lead prior to Lamela’s equaliser.

Werner forced a save from Lloris, while Hudson-Odoi fired over.

Lamela netted with seven minutes of normal time remaining, firing past Mendy after being found by Reguilon’s cross.

Tammy Abraham, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson and Jorginho all scored for Chelsea in the shoot-out but Mount could not follow suit.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Chilwell (Emerson 66), Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 70), Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner, Giroud (Abraham, 76)

Subs: Kepa, James, Barkley, Havertz.







