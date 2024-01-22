Brentford’s Peart-Harris joins Pompey on loan
Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old from Isleworth, who was signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, has made three Premier League appearances for the Bees, all as a substitute.
He spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers.
A number of other clubs, including QPR, who have since turned their attention elsewhere, have enquired about Peart-Harris in recent weeks.
He could make his Pompey debut in their League One match away to Port Vale this Saturday.