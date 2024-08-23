Toney’s future ‘up in the air’ – Frank

Ivan Toney’s future remains “up in the air”, admits Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Toney was left out of the squad against Crystal Palace last weekend because of a potential move for the England striker.

There has been speculation about his future for some time amid interest from a number of clubs, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahil have made an approach to sign him.

Toney, who is in the final year of his Bees contract, seems increasingly likely to leave before the approaching transfer deadline.

Asked if Toney might feature in Sunday’s game against Liverpool, Frank said: “Who knows? Let’s see on Sunday what will happen.

“Ivan trained the whole week, he trained with a good attitude in every aspect, so he could be involved, he could not.

“He could be here after the 30th, he might not be here. Everything is up in the air. I said the whole time, if he’s here, I’m very happy. If he’s not here I am happy on his behalf.”

Brentford head to Liverpool having made two recent signings from the Merseyside club.

Following the arrival of Fabio Carvalho, the Bees on Thursday completed a deal to bring in defender Sepp van den Berg.

“Very very happy that we managed to sign Sepp van den Berg,” said Frank. “I think he is a great player with even bigger potential.

“I think it is a statement that players want to come to us over other top clubs and we know that we are interesting because we have a fantastic environment, we have a good team, good club and we are growing.”







