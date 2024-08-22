Brentford complete signing of Van den Berg from Liverpool

Brentford have completed the signing of defender Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old, who can play at right-back or as a central defender, has signed a five-year contract

He is the second player signed by the Bees from Liverpool this summer, with Fabio Carvalho having recently been bought.

“I’m very pleased that we have managed to sign Sepp,” Bees head coach Thomas Frank told the club website. “I think this is a great signing for the club and the team.

“Sepp is a centre-back with a good level and he has the potential to develop even further.

“He fits our culture and the way we want to play: he is quick, he reads the game well and is composed on the ball in the build-up and in the decisive defending actions.

“Sepp is a great character, and I am convinced that he will fit in well with the group and help us to push forward.”

Van den Berg moved to Anfield from Dutch club PEC Zwolle in 2019 but has made only four first-team appearances for the Reds.

He was on loan at German club Mainz last season and previously spent 18 months on loan at Preston.







