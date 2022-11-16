Toney charged by FA with 232 betting rule breaches

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules.

The alleged breaches took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.

Toney has until 24 November to respond to the FA charges.

Toney, 26, was recently called up by England but did not play – and was not selected for the World Cup squad.

Brentford said in a statement: “The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately.

“We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”







