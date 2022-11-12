Toney scores late winner as Bees shock Man City

Man City 1 Brentford 2 16' Toney 45' Foden 90' Toney

Ivan Toney’s injury-time goal gave Brentford a sensational victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Toney, back from suspension and having been left out of England’s World Cup squad, put the Bees ahead after 16 minutes.

Manchester City equalised with a cracking strike from Phil Foden just before half-time.

But as the Premier League champions pushed forward in search of a winner, Toney stunned the home crowd by striking again.

Brentford opened the scoring when Ben Mee headed on for Toney, who nodded home.

The visitors had started strongly, with keeper Ederson having denied Toney and Frank Onyeka in the opening stages.

City hit back in style when Kevin de Bruyne’s corner was flicked on by Manuel Akanji and Foden smashed an unstoppable half volley into the corner of the net.

Having absorbed pressure throughout the second half, Brentford hit their opponents with a classic sucker punch, with Toney netting from close range after being teed up by Josh Dasilva.

Brentford: Raya, Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt (Norgaard 62), Jorgensen, Onyeka (Dasilva 87), Mbeumo (Wissa 74), Toney.

