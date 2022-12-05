Bees boss Frank appoints Nørgaard as his new assistant

Brentford have appointed Claus Nørgaard as their new assistant head coach following the departure of Brian Riemer to Anderlecht.

Nørgaard leaves the Danish Football Association to take up the role and has most recently coached the national team at Under-18 level.

He previously worked with Bees head coach Thomas Frank while he was coaching the Denmark national youth teams and was also assistant to Frank at Brøndby IF for three years.

“I am very pleased that we have brought Claus in to this role,” Frank told the Brentford website.

“Whenever there is a change in the coaching staff it is a chance to bring in different experiences and knowledge. Claus’ arrival will naturally mean there is a different dynamic and I am sure he will help us progress.

“He will bring a lot of knowledge and coaching skills to the staff and has a personality that will fit well into the group. He will help the club move forward.”

Nørgaard will link up with the group in the coming days.

It follows the departure of Riemer, who has taken up the head coach role at Belgian side Anderlecht.















