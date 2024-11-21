Thiago ‘in a good place’ as he edges towards Bees debut – Frank

Igor Thiago is “in a good place” as he edges towards a competitive debut for Brentford, according to boss Thomas Frank.

The striker, 23, made a big-money move from Club Brugge during the summer and was widely seen as a replacement for Ivan Toney, who subsequently moved to Saudi Arabia.

But Thiago suffered a knee injury during pre-season, leaving Frank short of attacking options following Toney’s departure.

Thiago recently featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Cardiff and will be in the squad for Saturday’s game at Everton.

“Thiago is in a good place and trained very well this week. He will be involved in the squad,” said Frank.

This weekend’s trip to Merseyside could be Brentford’s final visit to Goodison Park.

Everton will move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next year.

“It’s an iconic ground. So much history has happened at that ground,” Frank said.

“The fans, the ground and everything around is amazing and I am looking forward to it again and it will be noisy, no doubt about that, and it’s up to us to keep the noise down.”







