Toney completes move to Saudi Arabia

Ivan Toney has completed a move from Brentford to Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ahli for around £40m.

Meanwhile, the Bees have signed young full-back Jayden Meghoma from Southampton, while Frank Onyeka and Myles Peart-Harris have left the club on season-long loans.

Onyeka has joined German club Augsburg and former Chelsea youngster Peart-Harris has joined Swansea City.

Meghoma, 18, has signed a four-year contract with the option of an additional two years.

“I’m very pleased with this signing,” said head coach Thomas Frank.

“Jayden is an England youth international and one of the biggest left-back talents this country has.

“Again, we had competition from other clubs, so we are definitely doing something right.

“I like Jayden’s offensive ability – he is quick, has good one-on-one skill and can cross – and he has good defensive ability as well. He is adaptable and can play outside or inside full-back.

“There is still a lot he can learn, but Jayden is a player we have big belief in. He can help us this season and in the future.”

England striker Toney has not been involved in the Bees’ opening matches of the season amid uncertainty over his future.

Igor Thiago, signed by Brentford this summer and widely seen as Toney’s replacement, has been sidelined by a knee injury.

That appeared to put a transfer for Toney in doubt – and Frank initially insisted he believed the player would stay.

But Al-Ahli were determined to sign him and talks continued since an initial bid for Toney was rejected.







