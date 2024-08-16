Toney and Wissa ready to start season for Bees – Frank

Thomas Frank has reiterated that Ivan Toney is ready to start the new season with Brentford and is expected to stay during this transfer window.

The striker, who featured for England during Euro 2024, has a year remaining on his contract and was widely tipped to leave this summer.

But with new signing Igor Thiago having been sidelined by a knee injury, Brentford are reluctant to let Toney go.







“This transfer window, there has been so much talk about Ivan,” said Bees head coach Frank.

“I think everyone will be a bit disappointed that he is still here after the first of September, because you can’t ask that question again.

“There’s a January transfer window, but let’s see. The thing we can focus on is that he trained well and he is available for Sunday.”

Toney and Yoane Wissa are both expected to start against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Wolves have recently been linked with Wissa.

“He (Wissa) has also trained well, looks sharp and he is also available for Sunday,” said Frank.







