Teams have tried to ‘bully’ Brentford, says Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes opposition teams have tried to “bully” his side this season.

The Bees’ last three games have all seen opposition players sent off, with QPR’s Todd Kane, Rotherham’s Mickel Miller and then Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan all receiving red cards.









While admitting this is probably a coincidence, Frank also believes there is a link between his team’s style of play and opposing players receiving red cards.

“I think it’s a coincidence that it’s three red cards in a row but there’s no doubt that teams are trying to bully us a bit,” he said.

“They try to make professional fouls when we counter and that’s where you have seen the red cards, like on Sergi (Canos) against Rotherham.

“There’s no doubt that when we’re going forward with the pace we’ve got, people try to take us down early.”







