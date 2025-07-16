Offer rejected but Brentford still want Hutchinson

Brentford remain in negotiations with Ipswich Town over a potential deal to sign Omari Hutchinson.

The 21-year-old winger, who was previously at Chelsea, has been widely expected to leave Ipswich following the Suffolk club’s relegation from the Premier League.

They have already sold striker Rory Delap to Chelsea for £30m.

Brentford offered £35m for Hutchinson, seemingly matching a release clause in his contract which came into effect when Ipswich went down.

However, as the proposed deal did not offer that cash up front, it was turned down.

Brentford remain keen on the player and could return with another bid.

Hutchinson was signed from Chelsea for £20m last summer after spending the previous season on loan at Portman Road, helping Ipswich win promotion from the Premier League.

He won the Under-21 European Championship with England last month, scoring in their extra-time victory over Germany in the final.

He could be a replacement for Bees star Bryan Mbeumo, who is wanted by Manchester United.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ben Krauhaus has returned to his former club Bromley on a season-long loan from Brentford, who signed him from the Ravens last year.