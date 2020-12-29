No chance of Brentford players being sold, says Frank



Thomas Frank has reiterated that there is no prospect of Brentford selling any of their best players next month.

The Bees have sold a number of star performers in recent years and there is bound to be interest in members of the current squad during January’s transfer window.







But head coach Frank insisted: “I’m not worried. I understand why Premier League clubs will approach, because we have some very good players.

“No players will leave us in January. That’s not an option. They enjoy playing for Brentford and we are enjoying the journey.

“None of the players want to leave us and we definitely don’t want to let them go.”

Frank will again be without Christian Norgaard for Wednesday’s game at home to promotion rivals Bournemouth.







