Frank backs Canos to reach ‘next level’ after stunning hat-trick

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he hopes that Sergi Canos’s hat-trick in the win at Cardiff will give the winger a “massive boost” and help him “go to the next level”.

Canos scored three times inside 23 second-half minutes to lead the Bees to victory in South Wales.







Frank said: “I am so pleased for him. The first goal was superb and an incredibly difficult technical skill and the second one is just another wonder goal.

“When he fights so hard to come back from a big injury, people need to understand that it takes time – you can’t just snap your fingers and go back to your normal level.

“He has never been fitter, never worked harder and now it is all paying off with the individual qualities we know that he has. It is so good to see him really flourish and express himself.”

Cardiff went ahead with a goal scored from inside their own half with David Raya well out of his goal, but Frank refused to criticise the Bees goalkeeper.

“It is the way the modern game should be played,” he said. “I want my goalkeeper out there. There are various reasons – such as if there is a ball in behind, he needs to be an extra sweeper.

“I couldn’t see if David should have been a bit more aware, and maybe Ethan (Pinnock) could have reached the ball, but Vaulks deserves a lot of praise for taking that chance. It was a David Beckham goal.”

Frank, who said that before the second half he told the players “we are not going to allow ourselves to lose this one”, also confirmed that Christian Norgaard was absent from the squad after picking up a minor ankle injury in his comeback against Newcastle on Tuesday.

“It’s a precaution. We want to make sure he’s 100% ready. He could be ready for Bournemouth, but it’s too early to say. We’re taking it day-by-day as it’s a long season, and it’s better to have him fully available before putting him on the pitch.”







