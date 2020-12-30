Frank hails ‘resilient’ Brentford after vital win

A delighted Thomas Frank paid tribute to his Brentford players after their 2-1 victory over Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth.

The Bees – now unbeaten in 15 league matches – came from behind to claim all three points to move second in the table, courtesy of a 79th-minute winner by substitute Tarique Fosu, with Henrik Dalsgaard’s first-half header cancelling out the opening goal by Cherries striker Dominic Solanke.







And head coach Frank was certainly pleased with the outcome following what was an entertaining clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“It is a very good way to end the year. This group of players are now more resilient,” said Frank.

“It was a very good Championship game between two good teams who wanted to dominate.

“I was worried as Bournemouth were absolutely amazing in the first 15 minutes. They were quick and pressed us. We couldn’t really get in the game but we came back.

“We scored a good set-piece goal. I said to the team that we needed more character in the second half.

“We had good opportunities and then scored a top goal. Bryan Mbeumo set it up well and after that we managed their threat quite well.”

It has been a particularly productive festive period for the Bees, who also won at Cardiff City on Boxing Day after knocking out Premier League Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Frank added: “We played with good intensity and are now on a good run. There is not team in the world who can achieve anything big without that togetherness. All the big teams, like Liverpool and (Manchester) City do that.

“I’m very pleased that we are stable and solid. We are now playing at a higher level offensively.

“I’m very pleased for Tarique to score the goal and he deserves a lot of praise. He’s always ready and available. It shows we have goals in the team, it’s not only Ivan (Toney) who we rely on.”







