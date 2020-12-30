Fosu’s goal clinches huge win for Brentford

Brentford 2 Bournemouth 1 25' Solanke 37' Dalsgaard 79' Fosu

Substitute Tarique Fosu’s 79th-minute goal gave Brentford a priceless victory over their promotion rivals.

Bryan Mbeumo did well to create space on the right and the winger’s cross found Fosu lurking at the far post to cushion a header beyond keeper Asmir Begovic from a few yards out.

Bournemouth were dominant in the early stages and there was a scare in the very first minute for the hosts when Dominic Solanke sprinted through and slipped the ball under keeper David Raya, only for Pontus Jansson to clear the ball off the line.

The Cherries did go ahead when a speedy passing sequence eventually found Lloyd Kelly on the left, and the full-back’s low cross eluded Jansson for Solanke to touch home at the near post from six yards.

To their credit, Brentford – now unbeaten in 16 matches – quickly recovered and levelled 12 minutes later, with Henrik Dalsgaard heading in his first home goal for the club.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Dalsgaard, Dasilva (Marcondes 80), Janelt, Jensen, Canos (Fosu 64), Toney, Mbuemo (Ghoddos 88)















