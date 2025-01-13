Mee fit to return for Brentford

Ben Mee has been passed fit to return to the Brentford squad.

The defender, 35, has not featured since going off injured during the goalless draw at Brighton on 27 December.

But he will be in the squad for Tuesday’s match against Manchester City, as will Rico Henry.

Henry returned after 13 months on the sidelines to play just over an hour of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth.

Vitaly Janelt and Christian Nørgaard, who were not involved at the weekend, will return.

“Rico is available again for the squad and Ben Mee is ready, which is positive news,” Thomas Frank said.

“I’m very, very pleased that Rico is back. He’s been one of our best players in the four years in the Premier League.

“It will take a little bit of time before we see him fully firing. That’s not me saying he can’t start or play a Premier League game, but consistent high performances will take a little bit of time to build.

“But he will be involved in the squad tomorrow and it’s up to me to find out how much I can use him. It’s unlikely he will start. It’s still a building process.”

Meanwhile, head coach Frank insisted Brentford have no interest in selling Kevin Schade amid reports linking the German forward with a potential move to Borussia Dortmund.







