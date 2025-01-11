Brentford knocked out of FA Cup by Plymouth

Brentford 0 Plymouth 1 82' Whittaker

Brentford were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

The Bees were below par, failing to create clear-cut chances throughout the third-round tie. and the visitors punished them with a late strike by Morgan Whittaker.

Argyle arrived in west London bottom of the second tier and took on a much-changed Brentford side, where Rico Henry returned to the line-up after over a year out with injury.

The hosts applied some early pressure, but Fabio Carvalho and Kevin Schade was both denied by good saves from Argyle keeper Conor Hazard.

However, for all their first-half possession Brentford failed to break down a well-organised Plymouth defence.

Boss Thomas Frank sent on regular strikers Bryan Mbeumo and Yonae Wissa in an attempt to break the deadlock.

But it was Plymouth who found a goal.

Winger Whittaker picked up possession on the right and kept his composure to make room for a fine, low left-footed shot into the corner of the net.

Brentford: Valdimarsson, Henry (Lewis-Potter 62(, Van Den Berg (Collins 70), Ji-Soo, Jensen, Maghoma (Wissa 70) , Damsagaard, Carvalho, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk (Mbeumo 62), Schade.







