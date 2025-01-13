Brentford ‘not interested’ in selling Schade

Thomas Frank has insisted that Kevin Schade is happy at Brentford and the club have no intention of selling.

The German forward, 23, has recently been linked with Borussia Dortmund.

He has scored six goals this season and continues to impress in attack along with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

“Kevin is happy here and we are happy with him,” said Bees head coach Frank.

“I’m not interested in selling anyone in this transfer window.”

There has also been speculation that Brentford might bring in players, particularly given the club’s injury problems this season.

But Frank said: “We’re not close (to signings). We are not planning anything.

“It depends on the injury situation – and that is a little more positive.”







