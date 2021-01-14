Jansson blow for Brentford as Ghoddos’ move is made permanent



Pontus Jansson faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

It is a huge blow for promotion-chasing Brentford, who say the Sweden defender “will now begin a period of rehabilitation with the aim of returning to training and match availability in time for the run-in at the end of the season and the Uefa European Championship.”







Jansson, who was signed from Leeds in 2019, has been struggling with the problem for some time.

Meanwhile, Brentford have completed the signing of Saman Ghoddos on a permanent deal.

The Iran international was on a season-long loan from Amiens SC but Brentford decided to sign him now rather than wait until the summer.







