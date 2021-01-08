Brentford boss Frank tests positive for Covid-19

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will miss Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Dane, who led the team against Tottenham on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat, will now self-isolate at home for the next 10 days as per government and EFL regulations.







Frank was one of two people to submit positive readings following a full round of routine testing at the club’s training ground in Osterley on Thursday.

Reserve-team manager Neil MacFarlane will take the team against Neil Warnock’s side at the Brentford Community Stadium in addition to Wednesday’s encounter with Bristol City and next Saturday’s match at Reading.







