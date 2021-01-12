Two Brentford matches off because of Covid-19 outbreak

Brentford’s next two Championship fixtures, against Bristol City and Reading ,have been postponed after the club were forced to close their training ground because of further Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Bees were due to host the Robins on Wednesday and travel to Reading on Saturday, but the matches will now be rearranged for later in the season.

Manager Thomas Frank and one other unnamed individual tested positive on Friday and after more tests at the Jersey Road training ground in Osterley on Monday, further cases were detected.

“After a round of Covid-19 testing yesterday, Brentford FC reported positive tests to the EFL,” a club statement read.

“The guidance from the EFL medical advisor was that we should close our training ground and carry out further rounds of testing.

“We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfill the fixtures following the tests, the closure of the training ground and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.”















