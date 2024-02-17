Frank rues defensive errors after Bees defeat

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford paid the price for defensive errors after a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool.

The Bees were outclassed, with Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo all netting for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who extended their lead at the top of the Premier League. Although Ivan Toney scored a second-half consolation for Brentford, they never looked like launching a comeback.

It was a tough afternoon for Frank’s side, who sit 14th in the table, holding a six-point cushion above the relegation zone.







Boss Frank said: “I thought we were brilliant in the first 35 minutes and were the best team. But we didn’t have that coolness in front of goal – we conceded the first goal against a team excellent in transitions.

“We commit a lot of people forward but made errors. Two errors, and to be the best in the Premier League you have to be perfect. Liverpool love to play behind you and they are very good at it.”

Brentford have little time to dwell on the loss, knowing that they face another major task, with a visit to second-placed Manchester City on Tuesday.

And Frank admitted his team missed the influence of defender Ethan Pinnock, who sustained an injury in last week’s win over Wolves.

“Ethan has shown that over the last five seasons he is a great centre-back and one of the best in the division,” added the Bees head coach.

“Until his injury he was in a very good place and I hope he can come back to that. But I now have to control who is available for us on Tuesday.”







