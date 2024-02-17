Brentford v Liverpool player ratings

Brentford were resoundingly beaten by the Premier League leaders. Here’s how we rated each Bees player in the 4-1 defeat by Liverpool.









Mark Flekken 6

Tipped a powerful long-range shot over the bar from Diogo Jota in the first half as Liverpool applied the pressure. Left exposed for the Reds’ goals.

Nathan Collins 5

A stern examination for the defender, who was caught out in the 67th minute when spun by Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third goal, as well as the fourth by Cody Gakpo with four minutes remaining.

Ben Mee 5

Had difficulties dealing with the zest of Liverpool’s attack, and was outpaced on one occasion by Salah as the visitors went close in the second half.

Kristoffer Ajer 5

Had a tough time containing the threat of both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, especially when Liverpool went ahead. Should have intervened to prevent the Reds’ second goal by Alexis Mac Allister but was caught cold.

Mads Roerslev 6

Did well to track back and clear the danger when Liverpool threatened to double their lead towards the end of the first half.

Mathias Jensen 6

Worked hard in midfield but never had the opportunity to exert his usual creative influence.

Vitaly Janelt 6

Another who was willing in midfield but found life difficult as the game wore on against the speed of thought and passing of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Christian Norgaard 6

Pulled a shot wide from an inviting position when he should have hit the target on a first-half Bees counter-attack. Failed to impose himself.

Sergio Reguilon 5

Poor. Anonymous defending from Brentford’s loanee contributed to Liverpool opening the scoring in the 34th minute through Nunez. Booked for a late lunge on Conor Bradley.

Ivan Toney 6

Should have done better in a great position in front of goal on 13 minutes, but the big striker slipped the ball past the post before a weak shot held by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Managed to steer home a 74th – consolation goal for the Bees.

Neal Maupay 6

Worked hard in the first half to keep the Reds defence occupied. Had little service, and tired as the game went on and eventually substituted.

Yoane Wissa 6

Replaced Maupay in the 62nd minute. Tried, but failed to add danger for Brentford’s hitherto disappointing attack.

Frank Onyeka 6

Replaced Norgaard to try and imbue extra energy in the Brentford midfield to no avail as Thomas Frank’s side were overrun in the second half.

Keane Lewis-Potter 6

Came on for Roerslev as part of the Bees’ triple change. Made little impact overall.

Mikkel Damsgaard 6

Came on for Jensen after 73 minutes, and hustled well as the hosts attempted to an unlikely recovery from 3-0 down.

Saman Ghoddos 5

Replaced Reguilon with a few minutes to go. Immediately caught cold as Gakpo put the gloss on Liverpool's victory.








